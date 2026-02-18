Benni McCarthy in trouble? Football stakeholders set bar high for Bafana Bafana legend ahead of 2027 AFCON - 'We can plan how to reach the final!'

Kenya's 2027 AFCON Local Organising Committee chairman, Nicholas Musonye, has explained what the target should be for Benni's Harambee Stars.

“We will discuss with the Football Kenya Federation president on how the team will be prepared. As the LOC, we are concerned about the success of Harambee Stars,” he told Sporty FM.

“AFCON is big, and we want our team to prepare well. We want the government to support our national team preparations so that we have the best team to contest and be in contention for winning, not just participating.

"During CHAN, we reached the quarter-finals, which was okay, but now we want to do better," the former CECAFA Secretary General added.

"If the team stretches all the way to the semi-finals, it will make this competition very exciting.

"Our target is to reach the semi-finals in the Africa Cup of Nations, and from there, we can plan how to reach the final.

"A semi-final place would stretch the competition to a level where everyone would be happy about it," Musonye concluded.