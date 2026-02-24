Getty
Benjamin Sesko reveals the truth about Dimitar Berbatov shooting advice amid Man Utd goalscoring streak
'Ruthless' Sesko finding his feet
Sesko took a while to settle into the United team and adapt to the Premier League but he is now demonstrating why United paid so much for him and why he was among the most coveted strikers in Europe last summer, with Arsenal and Newcastle also showing interest in signing him.
In his last seven appearances he is averaging a goal every 45 minutes while his goals in that period have earned United a total of six points. Michael Carrick described Sesko's finish against Everton as "ruthless" and said the Slovenian is in a good place.
There have been various theories about why Sesko has found his feet lately, with one story doing the rounds suggesting Sesko had been taking tips from ex-Red Devils striker Berbatov. The Slovenian was asked about the rumours by reporters following his decisive strike at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.
Sesko: I haven't spoken to Berbatov!
Sesko told reporters: "To be fair, I have heard the rumours, but I didn’t have any conversation [with Berbatov]. I would like to definitely! It would be really nice… but I didn’t. We have the coaching staff that are doing individual work each day, which is really helping me to focus on these kind of moments."
Sesko also explained how his extra sessions after team training with assistant coach Travis Binnion is helping him improve his finishing. He said: "Always after the trainings already, it’s work in the box, on the edge of the box, short contacts because in the Premier League you don’t have time. This is where it’s really helping me, and not just me, but also the other players. I’m really happy that I can work with [Travis] because he’s helped me a lot. The most you can improve is on the pitch because the ball is, in the end, the thing that has to hit the net, and this is where the most work comes out. Obviously, it’s really important when I arrive home to do some work, which is really important for the mental part."
Sesko: I need pressure
Like any other striker who joins United for a big transfer fee, Sesko has been exposed to huge pressure and scrutiny since moving to Old Trafford. But he said that pressure helps him stay sharp.
"For me, the way I look at the pressure, it’s something that if I want to be a good player, it’s something that I have to have," he explained. "I take it as a privilege. It’s something that has [to be there] if you want to play at the highest level, and it’s about accepting it and not really caring about it. For me, it didn’t really affect me, and I don’t think for [Matheus] Cunha and Bryan [Mbeumo] as well."
Sesko comfortable with bench role
Sesko has still not started a match since Carrick became coach, but insists that does not mean the United legend believes any less in him, and that he is committed to continuing to deliver when called upon from the bench.
He added: "We are talking of course but [Michael Carrick] believes in me, everyone believes in me, they are getting me ready to start as soon as possible. It’s more about me showing up when it’s important, no matter how many minutes I’m getting, I’m focusing on delivering and trying to help the team secure the wins."
