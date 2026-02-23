'I believe in me!' - Benjamin Sesko opens up on goalscoring streak for Man Utd and makes feelings clear on super sub role after grabbing three points at Everton

The Slovenian striker scored three goals in two games while Darren Fletcher was caretaker boss following Ruben Amorim's sacking, starting the league game against Burnley and the FA Cup third round defeat by Brighton. He is still yet to start a match since Carrick took over but he has proved just as effective, scoring in three of his five cameo appearances.

The £74m striker is also slowly paying off his transfer fee, with his goals against Fulham, West Ham and Everton earning United a total of five points to take them closer to their ultimate objective of qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in three years.

Sesko emphasised how much self-belief he has after proving the difference for United on Merseyside and he explained why he was happy to play the role as finisher rather than starter.