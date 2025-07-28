Benjamin Sesko left 'impressed' by Man Utd after Red Devils join Newcastle in race to land RB Leipzig striker

Manchester United have stepped up their interest in RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko, who is reportedly 'impressed' with the Red Devils’ project under Ruben Amorim. Newcastle United remain firmly in the race, with both Premier League sides vying for the striker’s signature. Leipzig, meanwhile, are holding firm on an €80 million asking price for Sesko this summer.

Man Utd impress Sesko with clear transfer proposal

Newcastle ready to meet Leipzig’s €80m asking price

RB Leipzig open to deal if bonuses and fee are right