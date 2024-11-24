Ben Davies is the new Paolo Maldini! James Maddison pays tribute to 'Mr Reliable' for top performance in Tottenham's 4-0 win away at crisis club Man City
James Maddison praised 'Mr Reliable' Ben Davies after his Erling Haaland shut-out saw Tottenham romp to a 4-0 victory at Manchester City.
- Davies started in makeshift defensive partnership
- Spurs reduced City to five shots on target
- Maddison scored twice in first 20 minutes