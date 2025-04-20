Manchester City FC v Leicester City FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Harry Sherlock

'Belief has gone out the dressing room!' - Roy Keane admits ex-Man Utd team-mate Ruud van Nistelrooy has 'big problems' as Leicester slide towards feeble relegation

R. van NistelrooyLeicesterLeicester vs LiverpoolLiverpoolPremier League

Ruud van Nistelrooy's former Manchester United team-mate Roy Keane claims the "belief has gone" at Leicester as they slide towards relegation.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Leicester face Liverpool this weekend
  • On verge of falling back into Championship
  • Have taken just 18 points this season
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match