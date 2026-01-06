Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

Belgium’s national side prepares to enter the 2026 World Cup with a refreshed look, and the new home shirt already commands attention. Designed to reflect the country’s heritage and identity, the 2026 jersey offers more than just aesthetics; it’s a statement of intent from the Belgians. Meanwhile, early leaks suggest the away kit may take a bold, creative turn.

From Gothic-inspired graphics to modern performance fabrics, the upcoming kit collection promises something for die-hard fans and casual supporters alike.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know: the designs, release timing, and how much they’ll cost.

