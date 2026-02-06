Belgian club releases Bafana Bafana forward after tragic hits Cassius Mailula's family again
Mailula's family bereaved again
South Africa international Cassius Mailula has lost his brother, the second time the family has lost a member.
In May last year, the attacker, who was serving Wydad Athletic Club, albeit on loan from the Major League Soccer outfit Toronto FC, lost his mother.
KV Kortrijk confirm Mailula is in South Africa
The Belgian outfit have confirmed the diminutive player is in Mzansi for the burial.
"During this particularly difficult time, Cassius has returned to South Africa to mourn with his family. He will therefore be absent from training and matches for the time being," they said in a statement.
"Our thoughts are with him and his loved ones. The entire club sympathizes deeply with them and wishes them strength, comfort, and solidarity.
"We ask that you respect his privacy and that of his family," KV Kortrijk confirmed.
Mailula's stats in Belgium
Since his move to Kortrijk, Mailula has struggled for game time, making just three appearances for the team.
Mailula made his debut on December 7 when he came in as a substitute in the Challenger Pro League outing against RFC Liege but lost 2-0.
He also played in the same competition a week later, as his team beat Seraing by a solitary goal. The last game Mailula featured for his team was in a goalless draw against SK Lierse on December 16.
The big assignment
In the last five games, Mailula has made the bench just two times, which is not good by all standards considering his quality.
The attacker should give his best and play regular football to stand a chance of being considered by the Bafana Bafana technical team in the future.