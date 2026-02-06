Belgian club releases Bafana Bafana forward after tragic hits Cassius Mailula's family again

The Belgian outfit have confirmed the diminutive player is in Mzansi for the burial.

"During this particularly difficult time, Cassius has returned to South Africa to mourn with his family. He will therefore be absent from training and matches for the time being," they said in a statement.

"Our thoughts are with him and his loved ones. The entire club sympathizes deeply with them and wishes them strength, comfort, and solidarity.

"We ask that you respect his privacy and that of his family," KV Kortrijk confirmed.