Fresh twist in Beckham family feud! Brooklyn accused of BLOCKING parents David and Victoria on Instagram
Cruz leaps to defence of Sir David & Victoria following earlier report
In a post on his Instagram stories, Cruz, 20, has come to the aid of his mother and father following a report in the Daily Mail which claimed Sir David, 50, and Victoria, 51, had unfollowed Brooklyn, 26, and his wife Nicola Peltz, 30, on the popular social media platform in response to being unfollowed themselves.
However, posting a picture of the Mail’s story, Cruz wrote on Instagram: “NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son. Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked... as did I.”
Cruz’s post adds fuel to what has quickly become a fiery feud between former Manchester United and England winger Sir David and his fashion designer wife Victoria, and the US-based Brooklyn and his actress and heiress wife Nicola, who - according to The Mirror - does not follow either of her husband’s parents on Instagram.
Beckham family feud is believed to date all the way back to 2022
The newspaper claims the squabbling between the two parties dates back to 2022 and the run-up to Brooklyn and Nicola's multi-million-pound wedding. Tensions reportedly flared when Nicola chose a Valentino gown over a design by her mother-in-law, Victoria, though both have denied any kind of falling out.
Brooklyn and Nicola then had a vow renewal ceremony officiated by her billionaire father Nelson in August - shortly after their third wedding anniversary, on the family's estate in Westchester, New York - but David and Victoria were not present. They did attend the wedding service three years ago, however.
Brooklyn was not present when father Sir David received knighthood
Brooklyn was not present at a number of important occasions for his father David this year. He was absent as the ex-Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, Milan and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder was formally knighted for his services to football and British society on 4 November.
After being knighted during a ceremony at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, Sir David said: "I couldn't be prouder. People know how patriotic I am - I love my country. I've always said how important the monarchy is to my family. I'm lucky enough to have travelled around the world and all people want to talk to me about is our monarchy. It makes me proud.
Accompanied by his parents, Sandra and David, as well as his wife, Victoria - who also designed his suit for the occasion - Sir David added: “[King Charles] was quite impressed with my suit. He's the most elegantly dressed man that I know, so he inspired quite a few of my looks over the years and he definitely inspired this look. It was something that my wife made me.
“I looked at old pictures of him when he was quite young in morning suits and I was like 'OK, that's what I want to wear' - so I gave it to my wife and she did it.”
Sir David received 115 caps for England, captaining the Three Lions for six years between 2000 and 2006. He also represented Manchester United between 1992 and 2003, lifting 12 major trophies including winning the historic treble during the 1998-99 season.
Sir David also celebrated MLS Cup win without eldest son Brooklyn
Brooklyn was also missing as Sir David celebrated Inter Miami’s landmark victory over Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS Cup final earlier this month.
Led by Argentina legend Lionel Messi, Miami - who are co-owned by Sir David - defeated Thomas Muller’s Vancouver 3-1 thanks to an own goal from Edier Ocampos and strikes from Rodrigo De Paul and Tadeo Allende.
Celebrating Miami’s first-ever MLS Cup, Sir David posed with the trophy alongside Victoria and their three other children - Cruz, Romeo, 23, and daughter Harper, 14.
Describing Miami’s historic win, Sir David said: “It’s the ultimate dream. To have been able to play our last game in the MLS in our stadium tonight and win the MLS Cup - you couldn't have written it."
