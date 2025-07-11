Bayern Munich hit with another transfer setback after €40m bid for Stuttgart star Nick Woltemade is rejected N. Woltemade Bayern Munich Transfers Bundesliga VfB Stuttgart

Bayern Munich have reportedly been hit with another transfer setback after a €40 million (£35m/$47m) bid for Nick Woltemade was rejected by VFB Stuttgart. According to German outlet Bild, the proposal, which also included an additional €5 million in performance-related bonuses, was deemed far below Stuttgart’s expectations for the 23-year-old attacker.