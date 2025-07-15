Bayern Munich table £59m Luis Diaz bid after Colombian winger tells Liverpool he wants summer transfer

Bayern Munich have submitted their first formal bid for Luis Diaz, who has informed Liverpool that he wants to exit Anfield this summer. However, Diaz's current contract runs until 2027 and the Reds have made it clear that they won't sell the Colombian star as they consider him as an integral part of their long-term project under Arne Slot.

