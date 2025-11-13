Getty Images Sport
Bayern Munich ready to steal from their rivals again as Bundesliga giants step up interest in Bayer Leverkusen star being tracked by Real Madrid and Barcelona
Bayern ready to poach one of Leverkusen's biggest stars
Bayern have already started planning for the 2026-27 season and beyond by shortlisting one of the most impactful full-backs in the Bundesliga and Europe for next summer. According to a report from German publication Kicker, the reigning German champions have set their sights on Grimaldo, who is currently plying his trade for Bayern's Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen. The report claims that the 30-year-old left-back's name is being mentioned "more and more frequently" in Bayern's offices at Sabener Street, with the club having already begun to monitor him.
It remains to be seen whether the move will materialise. Bayern Munich only extended left-back Alphonso Davies’ contract until 2030 earlier this year, signalling the club’s confidence that the dynamic Canadian international can fully recover from his long-term anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury and rediscover the form that defined his breakout, treble-winning 2019–20 season.
Grimaldo's unfulfilled dream of a return to Spain
Over the summer, reports strongly suggested that Grimaldo would call curtains on his Bayer Leverkusen career – which began in 2023 – by marking a return to Spain. Speculation indicated that he would reunite with former Bundesliga-winning Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso, who signed a three-year deal with 15-time Champions League winners Real Madrid. With Ferland Mendy, who played a pivotal role in Madrid's Champions League and La Liga double successes in 2021-22 and 2023-24, dealing with recurring injury issues, and Fran Garcia not nearly convincing enough to seal his spot in the starting lineup despite being impressive at the Club World Cup. Ultimately, they opted to sign Alvaro Carreras from Benfica, with the €50 million (£44m/$58m) signing enjoying a brilliant start to the season.
On the other hand, there were also rumours of a return to his former club Barcelona, with media reports indicating a strong possibility of the defending La Liga champions triggering his cut-price €18m (£16m/$21m) release clause. The Catalans wanted to reinforce the defensive depth, but financial constraints prevented them from making any move.
"There was always the possibility of going with Xabi, but in the end it didn't happen," Grimaldo said back in October. "They signed Carreras. There was also the possibility of going to Barcelona, which also didn't happen. You have to face the challenge of being here with a lot of motivation. There are always options, things are talked about. But if they don't happen in the end, it's because they weren't meant to be.
"Atletico is the same; there have been talks, but practically nothing has happened. In the end, in the transfer market, when left-backs are needed, they talk to agents and there may be a possibility, but it hasn't happened."
Leverkusen keen on renewing Grimaldo's contract
Despite missing out on a return to his homeland, the 30-year-old Spaniard has continued to be one of the shining lights for the 2023-24 Bundesliga champions. He has become a deadly free-kick taker and is currently Leverkusen's top scorer in all competitions this season, scoring seven goals in 15 games along with four assists as well.
“I did think about a transfer. But in the end, I told myself: I’m staying. And that’s the right decision,” he told Sky Germany in September, before adding: “I thought to myself: at least one year here will do me good, so I’ll enjoy this season and give everything.”
According to a report from BILD earlier this season, Die Werkself are determined to renew Grimaldo's contract, which expires in June 2027. Next summer, there could be a strong possibility of the La Masia graduate seeking greener pastures. However, Leverkusen want to keep hold of Grimaldo for the long term, especially after seeing him emerge as a leader within the dressing room following a mass exodus of players in the summer.
Bayern ready to part ways with Raphael Guerreiro
There is immense uncertainty surrounding the future of Portuguese international Guerreiro at the Allianz Arena, who has entered the final year of his deal with expires next summer. Kicker reported in October that his future was recently a point of discussion among the club's hierarchy, but no final decision was reached. Bayern's higher-ups believe it's too early to hold any discussions over the versatile left-back's future, with the season having only begun three months ago.
Even though there's a possibility of the 31-year-old leaving Bayern for free, the club is not worried about not receiving a transfer fee. There is interest from Serie A giants Juventus, but Bayern would rather wait until the end of the season before reaching any conclusion.
