FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BAYERN MUNICH-BOCHUMAFP
Peter McVitie

A sensational collapse! Bayern Munich surrender two-goal lead in shock loss to relegation battlers Bochum after Joao Palhinha red card as Thomas Muller & Harry Kane fail to inspire comeback

Bayern MunichBundesligaBayern Munich vs BochumBochum

Bayern Munich's 125-year anniversary celebrations were spoiled by Bochum, who completed a sensational comeback to win 3-2 at the Allianz Arena.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Kompany makes 10 changes from midweek
  • Pahlinha red card undoes momentum of Gueirrero brace
  • Bochum win away at Bayern for first time in 33 years
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches