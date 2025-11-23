Bayern Munich ready Luis Diaz appeal after receiving 'very harsh' Champions League ban for red card that injured PSG's Achraf Hakimi

On Saturday, Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen told Sky Sports: "We've requested the written justification of the verdict from UEFA in order to lodge an appeal. We will see if we can manage to reduce the ban. We assumed it would only be one game after an initial letter from UEFA. So the three-match ban surprised us just as much as everyone else; we couldn't have expected it at all. It was obviously a serious foul, but it wasn't an act of violence, nor was it directed at the referee, nor was there any further offence after the foul. In the past, only such things have resulted in a three-match ban. We believe there shouldn’t be a three-match ban - but realistically, we have to say that such an appeal only succeeds in rare cases."

Sporting director Max Eberl then added: "I’m not so naive as to say it will only be one match. If we reduce it to two matches, that would be fantastic. Three matches, in my opinion, is very harsh."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!