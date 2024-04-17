Bayern Munich player ratings vs Arsenal: Joshua Kimmich is a class act! Thumping header settles nervy Champions League tie as Harry Kane's hopes of a first career trophy stay alive

GOAL rates the players on show as Thomas Tuchel's much-maligned team completely shut down the Gunners at the Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich progressed to the semi-finals of the Champions League with a fully deserved victory over a much-vaunted Arsenal side on Wednesday evening, with Joshua Kimmich scoring the only goal of the game at the Allianz Arena to see his side through 3-2 on aggregate.

The Bavarians had been written off coming into this quarter-final tie, with it already having been confirmed that coach Thomas Tuchel would be leaving at the end of the season after a disastrous Bundesliga title defence.

However, after securing a draw in the first leg at the Emirates, Bayern finished the job on home soil - and with impressive professionalism, with Kimmich's emphatic second-half header just reward for a team that had created the better chances throughout while at the same time completely nullifying Arsenal's attack.

GOAL rates all of the Bayern players on show at the Allianz Arena as Tuchel's team kept their trophy hopes alive in surprisingly facile fashion...