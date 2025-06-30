Bayern Munich's new No.10? Leroy Sane recommends star with 'great things ahead' as new Galatasaray winger leaves famous shirt number behind
Leroy Sane departs Bayern Munich with emotion and backs Jamal Musiala to inherit the iconic No.10 shirt, saying the youngster has "great things ahead."
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Sane bids farewell after five years at Bayern
- Recommends Musiala for legendary No.10 shirt
- Kompany, Neuer, teammates pay tribute to departing star