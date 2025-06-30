This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
FBL-WC-CLUB-2025-MATCH24-BAYERN-BOCAAFP
Nukul Jashoria

Bayern Munich's new No.10? Leroy Sane recommends star with 'great things ahead' as new Galatasaray winger leaves famous shirt number behind

L. SaneFIFA Club World CupBayern MunichFlamengo vs Bayern MunichV. KompanyL. GoretzkaJ. Musiala

Leroy Sane departs Bayern Munich with emotion and backs Jamal Musiala to inherit the iconic No.10 shirt, saying the youngster has "great things ahead."

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Sane bids farewell after five years at Bayern
  • Recommends Musiala for legendary No.10 shirt
  • Kompany, Neuer, teammates pay tribute to departing star
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match