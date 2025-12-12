Another Englishman at Bayern Munich?! Marc Guehi set for fresh talks after agent meets with club chief Max Eberl

Liverpool came close to signing Guehi last summer, only for Palace to pull the plug on deadline day when they failed to secure a replacement. The collapse of the £35 million ($46.6m) move dramatically changed the 25-year-old's future, and with his deal winding down, clubs know he could walk for free in 2026. With the window for pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs opening on January 1, Bayern intend to open talks. According to Sky Sports, Eberl plans to meet Guehi as soon as he becomes eligible to negotiate freely.

Earlier in the campaign, when asked about Bayern's discussion with Guehi's representatives, Eberl told DAZN: "It's absolutely clear that we as Bayern Munich are exploring the market. Our clear goal is to extend Upa's [Dayot Upamecano] contract. That's our ultimate goal. If that doesn't work out, we have to be prepared. We would be foolish not to. That's the reason. I've not confirmed anything, but we are active in the market."

Palace boss Oliver Glasner has already revealed that the Eagles will have to reluctantly part ways with the defender next summer: "I think Marc has already told us that he doesn't sign a new contract, so he will leave next year. The club wanted [him to stay]. They offered Marc a new contract. But he said, 'no, I want to make something different'. And that's normal. And for us, it's how we can deal with this situation? [What] is the best way to get this next step done? And that's all about how we are talking together."