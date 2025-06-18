Bayern Munich, leave Harry Kane alone! World's most complete striker must not be moved into midfield - and Bundesliga champions should SELL the England captain if they want a new star forward

The German champions are reportedly lining up a new role for their €100m man, but this would be a reckless waste of such an asset

Harry Kane scores goals. It's been the one constant in his life. Ever since he was released from Arsenal while still in primary school, he's had that bloodlust for finding the net.

There are few players in the history of mankind, let alone the sport itself, who have been more skilled at anything as much as Kane is at putting a synthetic leather ball between the sticks. For the rest of his life, he will be remembered most for that, especially now he's managed to get the monkey of a first trophy off his back.

Yet Kane's current club, Bayern Munich, are said to be considering different plans. Reports from Germany last week claimed that there have been talks behind the scenes in Bavaria to move him into the No.10 role, potentially paving the way for a younger striker to come in and lead the line.

But to even seriously contemplate removing Kane from his natural position is negligent. It's a complete misunderstanding of him as a player, and if Bayern are considering anyone else to play up top, they may as well sell the England captain.