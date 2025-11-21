Getty
Bayern Munich chief confirms Antony transfer talks after Vincent Kompany's late-night phone call on deadline day ahead of Real Betis move
Antony’s revelation and Bayern’s confirmation
Antony recently opened up about the final hours of the summer 2025 transfer window, revealing that the Bavarians made a strong push to sign him and that Kompany personally called him to convince him. He described the call as emotional and destabilising but said he ultimately chose to honour his promise to Real Betis for family and personal reasons as he finally departed Manchester United.
Freund has now confirmed Antony’s version of events. Speaking to Sky Sport, the Bayern sporting director admitted that the period “wasn’t entirely calm,” acknowledged that Bayern had explored several players, including Antony, and agreed that discussions had indeed taken place.
Inside the deadline-day situation and Freund’s explanation
The summer saga became public only when Antony elaborated on how close he came to switching clubs. He said Bayern entered the race in the last 24 hours, Kompany personally called, and conversations were advanced enough to make him rethink what he had already agreed with Real Betis. But despite the prestige of Bayern and Kompany’s respectful approach, Antony insisted that breaking his word to Betis “was never an option.” Having thrived at the Spanish club during his loan period there earlier this year, his family felt settled in Seville, his son was thriving, and he viewed Betis as a place “of happiness and peace.”
Freund’s comments provide Bayern’s complete perspective. “This period wasn’t entirely calm. A lot happened. We looked into several players, Antony was among them. There was also a discussion, but that’s in the past. We’re very happy with how the squad is currently set up. In the end, we came out of it well and are satisfied,” Freund said.
Antony’s revival at Betis and rise as a key performer
Antony’s loan move to Betis from United in early 2025 marked a turning point in his career, laying the foundation for a revival built on consistency, influence and trust. He made an immediate impact-creating goals, dictating attacks and collecting several Man of the Match awards. By the end of that spell, he had produced 14 goal contributions across competitions, a decisive factor in Betis securing Europa League qualification.
His permanent return in September only accelerated his momentum. Across his first full season, Antony registered nine goals and three assists in 24 league games, underlining his evolution from a troubled talent to a reliable match-winner. This season, he has maintained that upward curve with four goals and an assist in eight matches.
Antony on adversity and rebuilding at Betis
Antony’s revival at Betis is rooted in everything he endured before arriving in Seville. Speaking about his turbulent spell at Old Trafford, he admitted how difficult those months were.
“I felt like I was disrespected… more than 40 days in the hotel, training separately,” he said. “I learn from everything I go through and learn that everything is possible when you persist.”
What ultimately brought him back to Betis was happiness, his own and his family’s. Antony stressed that money could never outweigh peace of mind: “Money is important, but happiness is much more… my children and my wife are happy here.”
He will be aiming to increase his tally even further when Betis face Girona on Sunday.
