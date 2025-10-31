Bayern Munich ready to battle Premier League clubs in race to sign teenage right-back shining for Feyenoord

The 19-year-old has emerged as a highly-coveted young defender, and his performances have now triggered firm interest from the Bavarian giants, who are looking to strengthen their options at full-back.

However, Bayern are not alone, with the German champions reportedly facing a major transfer battle with multiple, unnamed Premier League clubs who are also tracking the Dutch U21 international.

Sky Sport reports that Bayern director of sport Max Eberl and sporting director Christoph Freund are both "working on this matter" personally. Read is understood to be "one of the preferred candidates" to bolster the right-back position for Vincent Kompany's side.

Initial talks between the club and the player's camp have reportedly already taken place. The report notes that "this interest is flattering to the player's side – and Read himself is aware of it."

Despite the early contact, securing a deal is described as a "very complicated undertaking" due to the intense competition from England and Feyenoord's strong negotiating position.