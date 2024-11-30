Bayern Munich still fighting Alphonso Davies battle! Bundesliga giants continue negotiations with left-back over new contract despite interest from Real Madrid and Manchester United
Bayern Munich are not giving up on their efforts to tie Alphonso Davies to a new contract as they look to fight off interest from other clubs.
- Davies' contract expires next year
- Real Madrid, Man Utd and Barca interested
- Bayern not giving up on keeping him