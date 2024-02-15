Harry Kane Bayern Munich 2023-24Getty
Peter McVitie

'How's he meant to do anything?' - Bayern blasted for leaving Harry Kane 'isolated on an island' after costly defeats to Lazio and Bayer Leverkusen

Harry KaneBayern MunichBundesligaLazioChampions League

Harry Kane has looked like he is on an "isolated island" while playing up front for Bayern Munich in their last two matches, a pundit has argued.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Bayern beaten by Bayer Leverkusen and Lazio
  • Kane failed to hit the target in each match
  • Could miss out on Bundesliga & Champions League

Editors' Picks