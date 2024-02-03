From battering Jude Bellingham to Diego Simeone's tactical genius: How Atletico became Real Madrid's bogey team

The Rojiblancos have figured out how to beat their city rivals this year and Carlo Ancelotti doesn't seem quite sure how to respond

Diego Simeone threw himself into the celebrations. Of course he did. That's what Diego Simeone does. His Atletico Madrid side had just pulled off another classic victory, a signature, but slightly evolved smash-and-grab against Real Madrid.

As usual, they were out-passed, out-shot and out-passed by their bitter rivals. They picked up 20 fouls to Madrid's 13. They probably should've had at least one red card. But when the final whistle blew after a chaotic extra time, Simeone's side were dancing on the pitch after a 4-2 win.

Victory over their bitter rivals has been a familiar feeling for Atleti this year. Simeone's side have struggled in La Liga, and already seem to be facing a scrap to sneak into a Champions League spot next year. But when Los Blancos come to town, Simeone's magic activates. The teams have met three times already this season, Atletico have won two, and lost a third in extra time.

It's a surprise for Los Blancos. Carlo Ancelotti's side have been near-unbeatable this season, losing just twice in all competitions. Both of those have come against their Madrid rivals.

The concept of the 'bogey team' is very much present in modern football. Until recently, Pep Guardiola's Man City simply could not beat Spurs. Arsenal, for years, didn't get results against Liverpool. And for Madrid, Atleti are a near-impossible task.

On Sunday, when the two teams meet in what will be a crucial Liga clash in the scope of the season, Ancelotti's side will need to figure out how to break the cycle.