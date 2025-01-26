Barcelona player ratings vs Valencia: Magnificent seven for Barca! Lamine Yamal sparkles and Fermin Lopez impresses as Hansi Flick's side run riot and VAR spares Wojciech Szczęsny's blushes

Barcelona's youth stars were in irresistible form as they routed Valencia but their veteran goalkeeper is a cause for concern

Barcelona secured just their second win in nine La Liga games in a 7-1 mauling of Valencia on Sunday night.

The Blaugrana, who looked to banish the ghosts of their disappointing draw away to Getafe last time out, began like a house on fire when Frenkie de Jong dispatched Lamine Yamal's delightful pass in the third minute.

Ex-Valencia forward Ferran Torres then instinctively fired in Alejandro Balde's teasing cross five minutes later and Raphinha put the game beyond doubt in the 14th minute when he rounded Giorgi Mamardashvili from Lopez's stunning first-time pass.

Article continues below

The sparkling Lopez bagged his first goal of the season when he beat the offside trap and then cushioned a confident finish past the helpless Valencia keeper. The 21-year-old rounded off a remarkable opening 45 when he confidently rebounded in Raphinha's effort that struck the bar.

The home team took their foot off the gas in the early stages of the second half and Valencia capitalised when Hugo Duro grabbed a consolation effort just before the hour mark.

That awoke Barca from their second-half slumber as substitute Robert Lewandowski restored their five-goal cushion with a superb shot and then Valencia's wretched night continued when Cesar Tarrega turned the ball into his own net 15 minutes from time.

The result meant Barca, who were at their brilliant best but the away side were poor, closed to within seven points of league leaders Real Madrid.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys...