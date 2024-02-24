'Barcelona suit him well' - Getafe make big Mason Greenwood transfer declaration in response to Sir Jim Ratcliffe opening the door for Man Utd loanee to return to Old Trafford Mason GreenwoodManchester UnitedBarcelonaTransfersGetafePremier LeagueLaLiga

Getafe have admitted Mason Greenwood "would suit" Barcelona after Sir Jim Ratcliffe's comments on the Manchester United loanee's future.