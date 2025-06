Lamine Yamal was asked whether he thinks he deserves to win the Ballon d'Or by a reporter who referenced Cristiano Ronaldo's perceived arrogance.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Yamal asked if he deserves Ballon d'Or

Interviewer references 'jerk' Ronaldo

Teenager staying grounded over chances Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱