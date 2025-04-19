'What the hell is going on here?!' - Barcelona star Jules Kounde delivers hilarious response to bizarre video of himself running in the middle of the road in the rain 'like a mad man'
Jules Kounde has delivered a hilarious response to a video that emerged on social media of him running in the middle of the road "like a mad man".
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Kounde filmed running in the rain
- Delivers hilarious response
- Jokes he was running "like a mad man"