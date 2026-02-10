Getty
'Have to be friendly with voters' - Barcelona star Raphinha fumes over 'unfair' Ballon d'Or & FIFA Best snubs
Raphinha finished fifth in the 2025 Ballon d'Or vote
Raphinha found the target on 34 occasions last season, as a huge personal best was posted in that department, and became a talismanic presence for Catalan giants. He was billed as a potential Golden Ball winner at one stage, but ultimately missed out on that prize to Champions League-winning Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele.
Voting there saw Raphinha slip to fifth - behind Dembele, Lamine Yamal, Vitinha and Mohamed Salah - with a top-three finish also proving elusive in The Best poll.
Raphinha reacts to missing out on top awards
His exploits have been recognised in Spain with the Toresky Award for the Best Athlete of the Year, and Raphinha has told Cadena SER: “The truth is that recognition for your work is very special; in the end, well, knowing that you’ve given your best and receiving an award for it is very rewarding. For me, the most important thing is team awards, which is why I came to the club, but if I told you that individual awards weren’t important, I’d be lying.”
He added when asked if his exploits in 2025-26 had been unfairly overlooked by many: “I don’t owe anything to anyone. I know the season I had, and I know it was very unfair; in the end, it’s something we can’t control. I have no control over anything off the field. Ultimately, you have to be friendly with the people who vote. I’m someone who will deliver results on the field, and whatever happens, I’m satisfied with the season I’ve had.”
Brazilian forward living the dream in Catalunya
Raphinha joined Barca from Leeds United in 2022. He has faced questions of his future at times, with transfer talk being generated at Camp Nou, but the 29-year-old is delighted to have proved his worth in the most demanding of surroundings.
He said of representing the Blaugrana: “Honestly, I think that, beyond the team, living in this city was a dream. We really love the beach and being in a city with wonderful weather. Everyone has welcomed us so warmly from day one. We already liked it before, and it’s become even more special because of the affection of the people.”
Barcelona are in the hunt for more major silverware this season, having already landed the Spanish Super Cup. They remain in Champions League and Copa del Rey competition, while holding a one-point lead over Clasico rivals Real Madrid at the top of the Liga table.
On having old adversaries breathing down their neck, Raphinha said as he looks to become a three-time title winner in Spain: “Honestly, I don’t pay attention to any of the other teams. I think we have to do our job, and if we do it well, we don’t care about the others.”
Did Raphinha tease Yamal about beating him to top award?
Raphinha has suffered fitness setbacks this season, but still has 13 goals to his name. He is competing with the likes of Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford for minutes, while teenage wonderkid Yamal stars on the opposite flank.
Yamal is expected to land a Ballon d’Or at some stage, given the potential in his game, and Raphinha said when asked if he has teased an 18-year-old colleague about winning the Toresky Award: “Nah, nah. In the end, Lamine also deserves the awards he’s won and the ones he hasn’t, which I also think many have been very unfair to him. He’s a kid, who has many football dreams ahead of him, and I’m sure he’ll win all the individual awards he has ahead of him.”
Barcelona will take in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final clash with Atletico Madrid on Thursday. They will remain out on the road for a meeting with Girona on Monday, as Hansi Flick’s side attempt to cement their standing at the Liga summit.
