Barcelona player ratings vs Real Sociedad: Dani Olmo dominates while Robert Lewandowski and Marc Casado get among the goals as La Liga leaders batter 10-man visitors

The Spain international was pivotal as his side pounced on the visitors' weakness after an early sending off

Barcelona strolled back to the top of La Liga with a 4-0 demolition of Real Sociedad on Sunday. The Catalan side were given a massive boost in the form of an early red card for the visitors before they began tearing them apart without mercy, with Dani Olmo pulling the strings as Gerard Martin and Marc Casado scored, before Ronald Araujo and Robert Lewandowski got in on the act in the second half.

La Real started strong and saw an early goal disallowed for offside, but the wheels fell off in the 17th minute when Olmo was sent in behind the defence and was brought down by Aritz Elustondo, who was shown a straight red card for denying a goal scoring opportunity.

Barca gained momentum from there and carved their way through in the 25th minute. Stunning work from Lamine Yamal saw the winger shake off two defenders before squaring to Olmo in the box, and the summer signing lifted it towards Martin at the back post, where he grabbed his first senior goal.

Just a few minutes later, a goalkeeper's clearance fell perfectly for Olmo to smash towards goal, seeing it bounce off of Casado and in, giving the young midfielder his first goal, too.

Hansi Flick's side refused to let up with the pressure in the second-half and netted the inevitable third when Lewandowski's header was kept out, only for Araujo to nod it over the line. Araujo then went for another goal of his own, unleashing a low shot from outside the box, but Lewandowski stuck a foot out to divert it in.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys...