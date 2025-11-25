Barcelona player ratings vs Chelsea: Ridiculous Ronald Araujo red card sums up Blaugrana horror-show as Ferran Torres, Jules Kounde and more flop in chastening Champions League loss

Joan Garcia (4/10):

Had the ball in his net six times and had the offside flag to thank for one disallowed goal in particular, where Santos' strike slipped through his grasp far too easily and into the net. Would have gone down as a goalkeeping howler if it stood.

Jules Kounde (3/10):

Got his feet in an almighty mess to score a highly-avoidable own goal. His lack of awareness in the six-yard box was astounding as he somehow managed to almost tackle the ball off Ferran and into the net. Sent flying by Garnacho just after half-time as the Argentine set up one of Chelsea's disallowed goals.

Ronald Araujo (2/10):

Summed up Barca's first-half display with a mindless challenge on Cucurella to earn himself a second yellow card. The fact that his first was earnt for dissent makes things even worse. Wearing the captain's armband for such a club, better discipline must be demanded.

Pau Cubarsi (5/10):

Did the best he could to prevent the scoreline being any bigger, but the young defender was beaten far too easily by Estevao as he skipped inside to score.

Alejandro Balde (5/10):

Played Fernandez onside for Chelsea's final goal as Barca's high line came unstuck once again. The full-back had no answers for the dangerous Estevao as the Brazilian shone.