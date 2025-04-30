Barcelona player ratings vs Inter: How is Lamine Yamal only 17?! Outrageous teenager produces Champions League performance for the ages in six-goal thriller

Barca's young hero came to their rescue once again in a classic European encounter with the Italian champions

Barcelona twice came from behind to earn a 3-3 draw in a thrilling first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday. Lamine Yamal was the star of the show, but his magic wasn't enough to secure victory on what was an enthralling evening in Catalunya.

Inter stunned the home side after just 30 seconds as Marcus Thuram flicked in a superb close-range finish, and they doubled that lead 20 minutes later as Denzel Dumfries spectacularly volleyed home after Francesco Acerbi got his head to a corner.

Barca came roaring back, however, as Yamal produced an outstanding solo goal that saw him take on three defenders before curling home a shot via the inside of the post. The 17-year-old almost repeated the trick, too, only for Yann Sommer to tip his effort from a tight angle onto the crossbar. Hansi Flick's side weren't to be denied, however, as Ferran Torres finished off a fine move involving Pedri and Raphinha to equalise before half-time.

Article continues below

The hosts continued to force the issue, but again fell behind just after the hour mark when Dumfries rose highest to head in from a corner. However, the Nerazzurri were ahead for less than two minutes this time, as a rocket of a shot from Raphinha crashed off the bar and bounced in off Sommer's back for an own goal.

Yamal hit the woodwork again while Raphinha tested Sommer from long-range late on, but Barca couldn't force a winner, meaning the teams head to San Siro with the scores all-square.

GOAL rates Barca's players from Montjuic...