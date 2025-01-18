Barcelona player ratings vs Getafe: Where did Robert Lewandowski go? Striker disappears and Raphinha and Lamine Yamal misfire as Hansi Flick's side fail to capitalise onAtletico slip-up

Barcelona's brilliant frontline went missing as Hansi Flick's side passed up the chance to take full advantage of Atletico Madrid's defeat.

Barcelona were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw at Getafe as their poor run of form in La Liga continued on Saturday night.

Barca - who had won their last two games in the Super Cup and the Copa del Rey 5-1 and 5-2 - scored for the first time at Getafe since September 2019 when Jules Kounde beat goalkeeper David Soria at the second attempt in a scrappy ninth-minute opener.

Raphinha should have made it 2-0 just after the half-hour mark when his header from close range hit the side netting and the visitors were made to pay for their profligacy almost immediately.

Goalkeeper Inaki Pena could only palm Coba da Costa's volley to the unsuspecting Mauro Arambarri, who, seemingly inadvertently, bundled in an equaliser in the 34th minute.

Robert Lewandowski missed a golden chance to restore the away side's lead shortly before the break but his miscued header went narrowly wide.

Substitute Frenkie de Jong brought a great save out of Soria, who wasn't tested enough in the contest, and the misfiring Raphinha wasted a big opportunity of his own.

Tempers threatened to boil over at the death as Flick's team took exception to Getafe's time-wasting and histrionics but Jose Bordalas' resolute side deserved their point.

The result means the Blaugrana, who have won just one of their last eight league games, failed to fully capitalise on Atletico Madrid's shock loss at Leganes earlier on Saturday, with Real Madrid having the chance to go top of La Liga on Sunday.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Estadio Coliseum...