Gill Clark

Barcelona player ratings vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Jules Kounde to the rescue! Unlikely hero secures huge Champions League win as super-sub Marcus Rashford sparks fightback

Jules Kounde was the unlikely hero for Barcelona on Tuesday in the Champions League. Eintracht Frankfurt silenced the Camp Nou by taking a shock lead in the first half through Ansgar Knauff. but were pegged back after the break. Marcus Rashford was the catalyst for the hosts, coming off the bench and teeing up Kounde to level matters minutes after the break, and the French full-back then sealed the 2-1 win with his second of the game from a Lamine Yamal cross.

Barcelona have made a habit of conceding first this season and did so again at Camp Nou midway through the first half. Nathaniel Brown clipped a superb ball over Barca’s backline to find Knauff running through on goal, and the winger managed to fend off Alejandro Balde and fire past Joan Garcia to hand Eintracht a shock lead.

Hansi Flick's side enjoyed plenty of possession after the goal, but struggled to create clear-cut chances, meaning it was no surprise to see the German coach tweak his side at the half-time break. The ineffective Fermin Lopez was replaced by Rashford as Flick sought more cutting edge and threat in attack.

The England international made an instant impact after being played through by Pedri down the left. Rashford could have gone for goal himself, but cut the ball back to Raphinha, who could only blaze wildly over the crossbar. Minutes later and Rashford's impact really was felt by the visitors, as the Manchester United loanee's deep cross from the left was headed home by Kounde to make it 1-1.

Kounde may have been an unlikely goal-scorer for Barcelona, but the France international was celebrating again just three minutes later. This time it was Yamal who swung in a cross from deep for Kounde to head Barcelona in front. The goals seemed to drain the belief out of Eintracht as Barca went on to dominate proceedings and secure the win that keeps alive their hopes of automatic qualification from the league phase.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Camp Nou...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Joan Garcia (7/10):

    Couldn't do too much about the goal but dealt confidently with everything else thrown at him.

    Jules Kounde (8/10):

    Still looks miles below his best form but popped up with two crucial headers to seal the win. He also becomes the first Barca player to score two headers in a Champions League match.

    Pau Cubarsi (7/10):

    Looks far happier with Martin alongside him. Put in a super challenge to deny Eintracht midway through the second half.

    Gerard Martin (6/10):

    Stretched out a leg but couldn’t block the pass to Knauff for the opening goal. Had a great effort in the first half which flew just over.

    Alejandro Balde (6/10):

    Chased back desperately with Knauff but could not prevent him opening the scoring.

    Midfield

    Eric Garcia (6/10):

    Should have closed down Brown quicker for the opener, but otherwise put in another solid shift. Much better in the second half.

    Pedri (8/10):

    The classiest operator on the pitch by some distance and helped Barcelona take control of the game after half-time.

    Fermin Lopez (5/10):

    Looked lost on his return to the team. Struggled to connect with his team-mates and his usual goal threat was missing. No surprise to see him hooked at half-time.

    Attack

    Lamine Yamal (7/10):

    Looked isolated in the first half and lost the ball in the build-up to Frankfurt's goal. He was better after the break and grabbed an assist for Kounde to make it 2-1, but picked up a booking which rules him out of Barca's next Champions League game.

    Robert Lewandowski (5/10):

    Scored an early goal which was ruled out for offside but otherwise offered very little. Taken off for Ferran just after the hour.

    Raphinha (6/10):

    Back in the starting XI but never really got going and was hooked early in the second half.

    Subs & Manager

    Marcus Rashford (8/10):

    Made the difference off the bench at half-time. Was really lively throughout and bagged an assist for Kounde. Could have scored himself but saw an effort deflected over the bar.

    Ferran Torres (7/10):

    Added more energy and invention to the attack. 

    Frenkie de Jong (6/10):

    Came on to firm things up and help Barcelona see out an important win. Not afraid to attack the box.

    Andreas Christensen (N/A):

    Late sub for Yamal.

    Roony Bardghji (N/A):

    Another late sub.

    Hansi Flick (7/10):

    Made changes to his team and they simply didn't pay off as Barca struggled in the first half. Made the right decision to send on Rashford at half-time which helped spark the comeback.

