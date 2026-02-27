AFP
Barcelona make Marcus Rashford decision! LaLiga club finally make call on signing Man Utd loanee
Details of Rashford deal revealed
Rashford has shone under Hansi Flick this season having scored four goals and provided six assists for the Spanish giants as Barcelona look to defend their La Liga crown. However, the Blaugrana had been pondering whether to retain Rashford's services beyond his loan spell, which expires on June 30th.
Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo are now reporting that Barcelona are prepared to make Rashford's move permanent and willing to pay €30m (£26m) in order to retain the forward's services. The fee itself would be paid in three yearly instalments of €10m, while personal terms wouldn't be an issue for the 28-year-old.
Barcelona are yet to receive final approval for the transfer, and there are question marks over the length of the contract that would be offered to Rashford and whether his salary can be adapted to La Liga's financial regulations. However, there appears to be a desire to get this deal done with Rashford happy in Barcelona and the club pleased with the player's impact in Spain.
Barca could make quick profit on Rashford
Conversely, Barcelona may opt to to sign Rashford permanently and immediately put the forward back on the market to capitalise upon the high market value of English players in the Premier League to make a significant windfall.
"It was a loan because they couldn't pay for him, but £30m, they thought that if he did what was expected, they would pay for it," Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has revealed. "Hopefully, they thought the finances would be in a situation where they didn't need to negotiate that.
"But [Barcelona sporting director] Deco spoke to people at Aston Villa and Manchester United, and they were surprised that Manchester United let him go and that the price was only £30m at 27. So they found it was an opportunity in the market.
"There were two possibilities: If they liked him and did well, they buy him. But they could buy him anyway and sell him on in the Premier League still because he's got obviously a big market there. But his idea was always to stay. The club hadn't decided until recently what to do."
Presidential candidate wants to utilise academy
Barcelona presidential candidate Xavier Vilajoana has cast doubt upon the future of Rashford at the club, and suggested that the club should look to the academy rather than spend big on the forward.
"I am someone who believes you should always look in-house first, as I've always said, and then look outside depending on the characteristics of the players you have, Vilajoana said.
"For example, I want to give the example of Jan Virgili, who is currently playing for Mallorca. He's a great winger. I would maybe look at [exercising the clause to re-sign him] as an option, for example, rather than paying the Rashford clause.
"That said, it's not just the president who arrives and makes the decision. The president arrives, puts things on the table, alternatives are considered, it's discussed and a decision is made. What I am clear on is that if [signing Rashford] is considered to be the best decision from a sporting point of view, the money will be there to make it happen."
'We are happy with him' says Deco
Barcelona sporting director Deco, meanwhile, has recently praised Rashford, highlighting both his impact and commitment to the club. "We are very happy with him. Also, I think it is not easy to come here," Deco said.
"He is a footballer who has played at a very high level, with enormous demand in a club like Manchester United. After that, he was for six months at Aston Villa, where he did a very good job. In fact, Aston Villa, if they could have, would have kept him; I know this because I have spoken to people there.
"But he only wanted to come to Barca, and that is something very positive. We have been able to get a loan. The fact of coming here lowering his salary to be able to do so is a clear demonstration that he really wanted to come, and we are very happy with that. He is a player who brings us a lot."
Rashford has also spoken of his desire to remain at Spotify Camp Nou, telling Spanish publication SPORT back in December: "What I want is to stay at Barca. It's the ultimate goal, but it's not the reason I'm training hard and giving my all. The purpose is to win. Barca is a huge, fantastic club, built to win titles."
