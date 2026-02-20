Barcelona learn staggering asking price for Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid

Barcelona have been met with a firm "no" in the form of a €200 million (£167m) valuation for Alvarez, according to Cadena Ser. After making internal enquiries about the World Cup winner's availability, the Blaugrana were informed that any deal would require the second-highest transfer fee ever paid, trailing only the €222m Neymar move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

The Catalan hierarchy views Alvarez as the ideal tactical fit to lead their line for the next decade. His high-pressing energy and technical versatility have made him the undisputed priority for sporting director Deco and his department. However, Atletico have no intention of losing their marquee signing so soon.

The situation is further complicated by the political landscape at Camp Nou. With presidential elections on the horizon, major sporting investments are currently on hold. While some reports out of Argentina suggest a preliminary understanding exists with the player, Joan Laporta must first secure his re-election and return the club to La Liga’s 1:1 spending rule before a bid can even be considered.