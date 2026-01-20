Getty/GOAL
Barcelona dealt huge Ferran Torres injury blow but Raphinha returns to squad for Champions League clash with Slavia Prague
Ferran Torres added to growing absentee list
Barcelona’s preparation for their midweek European excursion has been disrupted by confirmation that Torres has suffered a muscular injury. The versatile forward, who offers Flick a valuable option across the front three, has been diagnosed with an injury to the semimembranosus muscle in his right leg. The club’s medical services have estimated a recovery time of around 10 days, meaning Torres will not only miss the trip to the Czech Republic but is also a major doubt for the upcoming La Liga fixture at the weekend.
The timing of the injury is particularly frustrating for Flick, who is attempting to rotate his squad amidst a congested fixture calendar. Torres has been a useful asset for Barcelona this season, often providing energy off the bench or stepping in to rest key starters. His absence removes a layer of tactical flexibility for the manager, who effectively loses one of his primary rotational pieces just as the stakes in the Champions League begin to rise. The "Shark", as he is affectionately known, will remain in Catalonia to undergo physiotherapy while his team-mates fly out to Prague.
Lamine Yamal suspension leaves void in attack
Compounding the misery of losing Torres is the unavailability of teenage sensation Yamal. The winger, who has established himself as one of the most electric talents in world football, is serving a one-match suspension after accumulating a cycle of yellow cards in the competition. Yamal’s influence on Barcelona’s attack cannot be overstated; his ability to isolate defenders and create chances from nothing has been central to Flick’s attacking game plan.
Replacing Yamal is never a straightforward task, but doing so without Torres available as a deputy stretches Barcelona’s resources to the limit. The absentees do not end there, as the medical room remains occupied by long-term casualties. Midfield dynamo Gavi and defensive stalwart Andreas Christensen continue their respective recovery programmes and were never in contention for this fixture. This cluster of absences means Flick will have to rely heavily on his remaining senior stars and the youthful exuberance of La Masia graduates to navigate a tricky away tie.
Raphinha returns to boost depleted forward line
Amidst the gloom of suspensions and injuries, the return of Raphinha serves as a massive psychological and tactical boost for the squad. The Brazilian winger missed the recent encounter against Real Sociedad due to a minor knock, sparking fears that he could be set for a spell on the sidelines. However, he has trained without issue and has been given the green light to travel, providing Flick with a bona fide match-winner in the absence of Yamal.
Raphinha is expected to slot straight back into the starting XI, likely operating on the flank to provide service for Robert Lewandowski. The squad list released by the club confirms a strong travelling party despite the absences. Alongside Raphinha and Lewandowski, the list includes Marcus Rashford, who will be expected to step up and provide the goalscoring threat usually offered by Yamal. The inclusion of young talents like Roony Bardghji and Marc Bernal also hints that Flick may need to turn to his bench to influence the game late on.
The race for the top eight intensifies
The context of this fixture adds significant weight to the selection headaches Flick is facing. Under the new Champions League format, finishing in the top eight of the league phase is paramount to avoid the jeopardy of a two-legged play-off round in February. Barcelona know that dropping points against Slavia Prague could be fatal to their hopes of securing that direct path to the round of 16. They currently sit 15th in the table with 10 points, leaving them in with a chance of breaking into the top eight over the last two games of the League phase.
Flick has described the fixture as "crucial," acknowledging that nothing less than three points will suffice if they are to keep their destiny in their own hands. Slavia Prague’s home stadium is known for its hostile atmosphere, and the Czech side will look to exploit any defensive frailty shown by the visitors. With the margin for error shrinking, Barcelona must find a way to win without two of their key attackers, placing the burden squarely on the shoulders of the returning Raphinha and the veteran Lewandowski to deliver the goods on a high-pressure night in Prague.
