Barcelona 'distance themselves' from Mason Greenwood transfer as Man Utd learn potential suitors 'still have concerns' over criminal case that led to English forward's Old Trafford exit
Potential Mason Greenwood suitors reportedly have "concerns" over his past criminal case, with Barcelona "distancing themselves" from the forward.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Greenwood linked with permanent Man Utd exit
- Barca 'distance themselves' from forward
- Clubs concerned over past criminal case