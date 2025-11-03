Getty Images
Barcelona, Chelsea, Arsenal dominate FIFPRO Women's World 11, with Spain's Aitana Bonmati leading the way
- FIFPRO
A team full of European stars
The FIFPRO Women's World 11 features a slew of stars from European sides, with a heavy emphasis on Arsenal and Barcelona. Barca's star midfield duo of Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmanti make up two of the three midfielders, while Arsenal's presence is mostly on the attacking end, with Alessia Russo and Chloe Kelly both making the front line after winning the Women's Euro and Champions League for club and country.
Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton Chelsea Defender Lucy Bronze Chelsea Defender Leah Williamson Arsenal Defender Ona Batlle Barcelona Defender Millie Bright Chelsea Midfielder Aitana Bonmati Barcelona Midfielder Alexia Putellas Barcelona Midfielder Ghizlane Chebbak Levante Badalona / Al Hilal Forward Barbra Banda Orlando Pride Forward Chloe Kelly Arsenal Forward Alessia Russo Arsenal
- Getty Images Sport
Limited presence for the U.S.
The 2025 iteration of the team didn't have a single U.S. national nominated, and for the second straight year there wasn't an American selected to the team.
The NWSL received some interest, though, with Barbra Banda getting a nod up front after leading the Orlando Pride to the championship. Kansas City's Debinha also received a nomination.
- Getty Images
Bonmati runs the show
The inclusion of Bonmati continues a quite remarkable run for the Barcelona midfielder. The Spaniard has won three straight women's Ballons d'Or, and made the World 11 three times in a row. She has now won six league titles for Barca after joining the club in 2012.
"Being part of the FIFPRO World 11 is a source of personal pride, but I would say that it is a consequence, a result of good teamwork both with Barça and with the national team.," Bonmati said. "At the end of the day, we have our own style, which is recognized all over the world, and thanks to the team, we are here receiving these individual awards.
"One of the nicest things in football is being recognized by your rivals. Being recognised by your teammates is something unique, but being recognised by your rivals is even more so, I think, because they value what you bring to the game."
- Getty Images Sport
Lionesses make their mark
Fellow players also placed a heavy emphasis on the Women's Euro-winning England side. Five members of that team - including Kelly, who scored the winner in the final - were named to the team.
Bright, Bronze, Williamson and Hampton made up four of the back five which limited Spain to few clear looks in the final. Super sub from that side Michelle Agyemang was nominated, but didn't make the final cut.
Advertisement