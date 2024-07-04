Barcelona snubbed! Jaden Philogene to turn down move to La Liga giants in favour of Premier League switch

Getty ImagesSoham MukherjeeBarcelona snubbed! Jaden Philogene to turn down move to La Liga giants in favour of Premier League switchJaden Philogene-BidaceBarcelonaTransfersLaLigaHullChampionshipCrystal PalacePremier LeagueIpswichEvertonJaden Philogene might reportedly snub Barcelona in favour of a Premier League move.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPhilogene is in demand in England & Spain Barca have submitted an official bid Winger weighing up different options Article continues below