South Africa stay on course to defend their continental crown after advancing to WAFCON quarter-finals with a big victory over the West Africans.

Banyana Banyana reached the 2024 Women's African Cup of Nations last-eight after topping Group C.

Monday's 4-0 win over Mali was a statement result in their bid to defend the tournament and they will face Senegal in the quarter-finals.

GOAL takes a look at what fans were saying on social media in reacting to the impressive outing by Desiree Eliis' girls.