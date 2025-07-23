Bongeka Gamede, Andile Dlamini and Refiloe Jane, Banyana BanyanaBackpage
Seth Willis

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis blames Gabriela Salgado's injury after South Africa's WAFCON elimination following Nigeria defeat as SAFA issue statement on injured star - 'You could see how emotional the players were'

Women's Africa Cup of Nations
South Africa
Nigeria
G. Salgado

The 62-year-old has shared her thoughts following Mzansi's exit from the biennial competition following their loss to the nine-time champions Super Falcons.

  • South Africa played Nigeria on Tuesday
  • Banyana were keen on defending WAFCON crown
  • Ellis' team undone in the semi-final
