Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis blames Gabriela Salgado's injury after South Africa's WAFCON elimination following Nigeria defeat as SAFA issue statement on injured star - 'You could see how emotional the players were' Women's Africa Cup of Nations South Africa Nigeria G. Salgado

The 62-year-old has shared her thoughts following Mzansi's exit from the biennial competition following their loss to the nine-time champions Super Falcons.