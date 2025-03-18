South Africa vs Lesotho Predictions: South Africa's Home Comforts

We’ve got South Africa vs Lesotho predictions for this World Cup qualifier. Our expert predicts South Africa will secure a narrow win.

South Africa vs Lesotho Predictions: Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for South Africa vs Lesotho

South Africa -1

South Africa to win and both teams to score - No

First half - half with most goals

South Africa are expected to beat Lesotho 2-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

This 2026 World Cup may still be over a year away, but the CAF qualifiers have already seen four rounds of action.

South Africa haven’t qualified for a World Cup finals since 2002. They only qualified for the 2010 World Cup as hosts. Lesotho themselves have never qualified for a World Cup and face a tough challenge to do so this time around.

South Africa are one of three sides with seven points in qualification Group C after four rounds, having secured two wins at home. They remain unbeaten in an incredible 16 games across all competitions.

Lesotho are the underdogs in Group C, ranked #149 by FIFA, but they still have five points to their name after four games. While they are the lowest-ranked side in the group, they have exceeded expectations so far.

Probable Lineups for South Africa vs Lesotho

South Africa Expected Lineup: Williams, Mudau, Kekana, Basadien, Modiba, Mokoena, Aubaas, Rayners, Foster, Appollis, Mokwana

Lesotho Expected Lineup: Moerane, Sefoli, Makhele, Mokokoane, Rasethuntsa, Matsau, Mafatle, Malane, Phatsisi, Mokhachane, Sera

South Africa in Strong Form Ahead of Lesotho Clash

It’s hard to look past South Africa here, with almost 100 places separating these two sides in the FIFA rankings.

South Africa have been in mightily impressive form of late, winning five of their last seven internationals. Four of those victories came with a margin of two or more goals, so a handicap bet on South Africa seems to be a value bet.

Motivated by the chance to top their group, it will be difficult to stop South Africa here. Both of their World Cup qualifying wins so far this cycle have been on home soil, and they have won five consecutive home games.

Their last meeting with Lesotho ended in a commanding 4-0 win, which is part of a run of seven wins from 13 previous meetings.

South Africa vs Lesotho Bet 1: South Africa -1

A One-Sided Affair

Despite Lesotho’s solid start to their qualification campaign, their games haven’t been the most entertaining.

Their last pair of World Cup qualifiers came in June 2024, and neither saw both teams score. Indeed, three of their four qualifiers this cycle saw only one team score.

This matches their last nine internationals, where neither team scored.

Lesotho have scored in both of their away qualifiers in this cycle so far. However, they only managed to score in three games in their previous 11 away games.

Similarly, only two of South Africa’s last six World Cup qualifiers at home saw both teams score. In fact, just one of four meetings where South Africa were the designated home side saw both teams score.

South Africa’s superiority suggests that Lesotho will be the side to remain off the scoresheet.

South Africa vs Lesotho Bet 2: South Africa to win and both teams to score - No

Entertaining First Half

With such a big gulf between these sides in the FIFA rankings, it would be a surprise if Lesotho were to score at all.

Scoring in the first half would be even more surprising. That’s because Lesotho have scored before the break in just three of their last 14 World Cup qualifiers.

Adding to their challenge, South Africa have only conceded once in the first half across their last five World Cup home qualifiers.

Despite these setbacks, the first half has been the highest-scoring half in five of South Africa’s last seven World Cup qualifiers.

The same can be said for Lesotho’s last two games in this competition.