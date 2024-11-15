The 1996 African champions maintained their unbeaten record in the group after outclassing the Cranes.

South Africa climbed to the top of Group K standings after a vital 2-0 over Uganda Cranes in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier played at the Namboole Stadium.

Thapelo Morena and Patrick Maswanganyi scored the two goals in the second-half on Friday afternoon to end Cranes' unbeaten run.

The majority of the fans are happy with what Hugo Broos is doing, but some feel other players like Relebohile Mofokeng should be given more playing time.

Have a look at their arguments as compiled by GOAL.