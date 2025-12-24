Bafana Bafana tipped to beat Egypt 'there was no tactical masterclass against Zimbabwe' – Pharaohs 'don’t look much of a team' but South Africa 'believe in themselves'

In order to silence the Egyptians and demoralise them, Baxter and Bafana had to come up with a special plan. According to the tactician, the strategy worked really well for them.

“The first 15 minutes had to be frustrating for them. We could frustrate them by being better than they think we are. That was the first level we mitigated. Fifteen minutes into the game, we quieted the crowd. That was a really important part of the game because after that, we got more and more of a foothold in the game," the experienced coach said.

“Our players started to feel that our game plan was actually working. They are not dominating us; we are well in this game, and the longer it goes, the more we have that feeling of belief, and then they have the opposite.

“They were more tactically smart, so we had to outsmart them.

“We knew we had to take the talent and the flair and make it practical. We said if they think we are going to go to a lower block and be defending, we’ll get up and press them high. We played a really high press and tried to stop the ball from getting to their best players," he continued.

“We said we’ll put the defenders under pressure when they get the ball, so that first ball gives us a chance in the midfield if it’s a bad ball. If we didn’t do that, we would open the game. Without the tactical understanding, it would have been hard to make it work.

“That shook the Egyptian belief, and gradually we started playing better and immersed ourselves. The goal was a great goal, and it never looked like they were going to get back into it."