Bafana Bafana striker Iqraam Rayners scores to help Mamelodi Sundowns lift trophy as league champions prepare for CAF Champions League and PSL resumption

Iqraam Rayners opened the floodgates with the first goal as Mamelodi Sundowns stormed to a 6-0 victory over Morupule Wanderers in the final of the Morupule Charity Spectacular on Friday.

It capped off a dominant tournament in which Masandawana scored nine goals without conceding in their two matches. I

In the final, coach Miguel Cardoso fielded a strong lineup featuring captain Themba Zwane, Rayners, Zuko Mdunyelwa, Jody February, Mosa Lebusa, Ntsiki Ntsabeleng, Miguel Reisinho and Tashreeq Matthews.

Sundowns exploded early and went into halftime with a commanding 5-0 lead.

They then eased off in the second half, but the damage had long been done as they comfortably lifted the trophy.