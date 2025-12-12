Bafana Bafana striker Iqraam Rayners scores to help Mamelodi Sundowns lift trophy as league champions prepare for CAF Champions League and PSL resumption
- Backpage
Sundowns hummer Morupule Wanderers to lift Cup
Iqraam Rayners opened the floodgates with the first goal as Mamelodi Sundowns stormed to a 6-0 victory over Morupule Wanderers in the final of the Morupule Charity Spectacular on Friday.
It capped off a dominant tournament in which Masandawana scored nine goals without conceding in their two matches. I
In the final, coach Miguel Cardoso fielded a strong lineup featuring captain Themba Zwane, Rayners, Zuko Mdunyelwa, Jody February, Mosa Lebusa, Ntsiki Ntsabeleng, Miguel Reisinho and Tashreeq Matthews.
Sundowns exploded early and went into halftime with a commanding 5-0 lead.
They then eased off in the second half, but the damage had long been done as they comfortably lifted the trophy.
A moment between Sundowns and their Botswana fans
- Backpagepix
Rayners sending a message to Broos
Rayners was one of the surprise omissions from Hugo Broos’ final Bafana Bafana squad for the 2025 AFCON tournament.
Broos insisted his decision had nothing to do with the cardiac scare the striker experienced in October.
Questions have been raised about Rayners' exclusion amid a season in which he has so far scored nine goals and registered two assists in 17 matches across all PSL and CAF competitions.
His outing at the Morupule tournament, even though it is merely a charity event, still showed his sharpness in front of goal.
Rayners arguably did enough to remind Broos that he is a player worthy of representing South Africa at AFCON.
- Sua Flamingoes
Sundowns staying in action during the FIFA break
The Morupule Charity Spectacular has given Sundowns some much-needed action during the ongoing AFCON break.
A number of their experienced players, including captain Zwane, Rayners, Matthews, Thapelo Morena, Lebo Mothiba, Jayden Adams and Sphelele Mkhulise, have been in Botswana playing influential roles for the Brazilians.
At the same time, five other Sundowns stars are in the Bafana Bafana camp preparing for the 2025 AFCON finals.
Players like Marcelo Allende, Nuno Santos and Arthur Sales are in the Carling Black Label Cup select side, keeping them in action.
Just like Sundowns, Orlando Pirates have also remained active during this FIFA break to keep their squad sharp and will play the All-Stars team in the Carling Cup final.
The Buccaneers further underline their strength with nine players currently with the South Africa team getting ready for AFCON.
- Backpage
Under pressure Sundowns
Sundowns headed into the AFCON break under immense pressure after surrendering to Orlando Pirates, their place at the top of the Premier Soccer League standings.
For the first time since the 2019/20 season, the Brazilians will begin a new year without being on the PSL summit.
That stumble has placed coach Cardoso’s job under serious scrutiny as he fights to avoid becoming the first man to oversee the end of an eight-year PSL title-winning run.
The AFCON break, however, offers a crucial window for the team to regroup and correct what has derailed their momentum.
Cardoso will be hoping this period allows his squad to return stronger and reclaim control in the second half of the season.
When league action returns, not only will Sundowns be worrying about Pirates, but other PSL title contenders Kaizer Chiefs and Sekhukhune United as well.
The Buccaneers coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has guided his team to the top of the log, but believes Chiefs cannot be ruled out as well.
“I’m watching two teams [vying for the PSL title race against Pirates], Sundowns and Chiefs,” Ouaddou said on Marawa Sports Worldwide.
“Mathematically, it’s still possible for Chiefs to win the league; it’s still open, and we must not forget them.”