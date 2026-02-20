Bafana Bafana star Lebogang Phiri explains why his attempted move to Kaizer Chiefs failed after returning from Europe
Why Phiri did not sign for Amakhosi
South African midfielder Lebogang Phiri had a clear ambition of playing with Premier Soccer League giants Kaizer Chiefs when he became a free agent in July 2025.
After his five-month contract with French Ligue 2 side EA Guingamp ended mid-last year, the Bidvest Wits academy product was free to talk with any club hoping to seal a new deal.
His hope was to sign with the Glamour Boys; however, the talks failed.
Why did the Phiri-Chiefs talks fail?
“In all honesty, I’m one person who’s been transparent regarding transfers and all of that,” Phiri told iDiski Times.
“So the first club that I came to with a proposal was Kaizer Chiefs because they’ve been monitoring me throughout my last years of my career abroad.
“And I’d given the chairman my word that the first minute that I decide to come back home, I’d be knocking on your door, which I did.
"We didn’t come to terms with our contract negotiations, and that’s a part of football," the 31-year-old revealed.
Focus on current club
The Mzansi playmaker, who has also played for Turkish Super Lig side Caykur Rizespor, explained why he ended up signing for Sekhukhune United instead.
“So Sekhukhune have also been wanting my services. Of course, I wasn’t available based on the fact that I was still negotiating with Kaizer Chiefs, and once that was out of the way, of course, I spoke to them and got given the opportunity to play 45 minutes against Tuks [University of Pretoria]," he said.
“And the coaching staff was happy, the chairman was happy, and the rest is history. I’m a part of the Babina Noko family. I’m hoping to achieve great things with the club."
When did Phiri sign for Sekhukhune?
In a bid to strengthen their midfield, they brought on board the six-capped Bafana midfielder in the January transfer window.
Babina Noko are, mathematically, firmly in the PSL title race, as they are third with 32 points from 18 games, just two points above fourth-placed Amakhosi.
As Sekhukhune challenge the traditional Big Three for the PSL title, they hope Phiri's experience will come in handy.
Babina Noko will face Pretoria University for a Nedbank Cup Round of 16 encounter on February 22 before a league game against Mamelodi Sundowns on March 1.