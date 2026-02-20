Bafana Bafana star Lebogang Phiri explains why his attempted move to Kaizer Chiefs failed after returning from Europe

South African midfielder Lebogang Phiri had a clear ambition of playing with Premier Soccer League giants Kaizer Chiefs when he became a free agent in July 2025.

After his five-month contract with French Ligue 2 side EA Guingamp ended mid-last year, the Bidvest Wits academy product was free to talk with any club hoping to seal a new deal.

His hope was to sign with the Glamour Boys; however, the talks failed.