Elias Mokwana of South AfricaBackpagepix
Clifton Mabasa

EXCL: Kaizer Chiefs move ahead in race to sign Bafana Bafana star Elias Mokwana from Sekhukhune United

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsSekhukhune UnitedElias MokwanaSouth Africa

Amakhosi are pushing ahead with their plans for the next transfer window and Elias Mokwana is one of their targets.

  • Chiefs move ahead to sign Mokwana
  • He has been doing well for Sekhukhune
  • Sundowns are also interested
