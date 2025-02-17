Bafana Bafana star and ex-Kaizer Chiefs transfer target Elias Mokwana sets sight on Fifa Club World Cup after inspiring Esperance to Tunisian Super Cup
The former Sekhukhune United winger is enjoying some good form for the Red and Yellow as his career is flourishing in North Africa.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Mokwanal left Sekhukhune before the start of this season
- He has now won his first trophy with Esperance
- The Bafana star comments on that achievement