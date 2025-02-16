WATCH: First Major Trophy For Bafana Bafana Star - Elias Mokwana scores to help Esperance de Tunis clinch the Tunisian Super Cup with win over Stade Tunisien
The former Sekhukhune United winger has been shining in North Africa and he has now clinched his first major silverware with the Red and Yellow.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Mokwana helps Esperance clinch league cup
- The Bafana star scored against Stade Tunisien
- He has so far scored six goals for the team