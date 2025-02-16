WATCH: First Major Trophy For Bafana Bafana Star - Elias Mokwana scores to help Esperance de Tunis clinch the Tunisian Super Cup with win over Stade Tunisien

The former Sekhukhune United winger has been shining in North Africa and he has now clinched his first major silverware with the Red and Yellow.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Mokwana helps Esperance clinch league cup

The Bafana star scored against Stade Tunisien

He has so far scored six goals for the team Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱