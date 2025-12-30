+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Mokwena, Broos, Mofokeng & Mosimane GFX Goal
Sthembiso Nkabinde

Bafana Bafana, Pitso Mosimane, Relebohile Mofokeng and the rest of our 2026 New Year predictions

It has been a memorable year in South African football, marked by plenty of excitement and several major achievements. Bafana Bafana qualified for both the Africa Cup of Nations and the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The junior national teams played in major international tournaments and flew the country’s flag high.

Banyana Banyana participated in the WAFCON, although they didn’t perform as well as the nation had hoped. Domestically, Mamelodi Sundowns continued their dominance in the Premier Soccer League, clinching a record-extending ninth title. They also had a solid run in the Champions League alongside compatriots Orlando Pirates, who reached the last four of the competition.

The rise of the exceptionally talented Mbekezeli Mbokazi also took centre stage this year, with the younger enhancing a growing reputation. His meteoric rise saw him go from being a Pirates development player to sealing a big move to Major League Soccer, where he will play for Chicago Fire in 2026. 

If the year 2025 is anything to go by, 2026 is bringing even more excitement and achievements for Mzansi football and all involved. Hugo Broos is set to take charge of his last match after the World Cup, and all eyes will be on his potential replacement. The competition is also expected to put more South African players on the map, and most could use the opportunity to catch the eye of big scouts in Europe.

Here, GOAL gives its predictions for the year 2026, including Bafana Bafana’s exploits at the World Cup and what to expect from some of the country’s brightest talent.  

AFCON 2025 Team Predictions
  • Gaston Sirino, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    Kaizer Chiefs to start scoring

    Amakhosi might have ended their lengthy trophy drought last term under Nasreddine Nabi, but it was still a season to forget as they finished the PSL outside the top eight.

    Their struggles were mainly due to their inability to find the back of the net regularly, scoring only 25 goals in 28 matches, making them only the eighth-most prolific team in the division.

    Those struggles seem to be persisting this season, despite the club’s efforts to strengthen the striking department with the additions of Khanyisa Mayo, Flávio Da Silva, Luke Baartman and Etiosa Ighodaro.

    In 13 games so far this season, the Soweto giants have scored just as many goals, an average of a goal per game, while the teams above them on the table have scored more.

    GOAL’s prediction for 2026 is that Chiefs will finally find their mojo in front of goal and start converting the numerous chances they create.   

  • Orlando Pirates, December 2025Backpage

    Orlando Pirates to win the league

    The Buccaneers have made themselves favourites to win the 2025/26 PSL title after a strong start to the campaign under new coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.

    They currently lead the standings, enjoying a two-point advantage at the top ahead of defending champions and serial winners Sundowns. 

    The Soweto giants appear to be closing the gap on Downs, who have won the last nine titles on the spin, and have their best shot at dethroning the Brazilians.

    It would not be unimaginable for Bucs to be crowned champions this season, especially given that Sundowns have been far from their best. 

  • Khuliso Mudau, Tashreeq Mathews, Teboho Mokoena, Iqraam Rayners, Mamelodi Sundowns, December 2025Backpage

    Mamelodi Sundowns to win their second star

    Sundowns came extremely close to winning their second star last season as they lost out to Egyptian moneybags Pyramids FC in the final of the Champions League.

    Their triumph in 2016 under the guidance of their former coach Pitso ‘Jingles’ Mosimane remains their only title on the continent, and they have been close on numerous occasions.

    With the pressure mounting on Miguel Cardoso, it seems the Portuguese needs to clinch the big one to save his job, with anything else set to spell the end for him at Chloorkop.    

  • Mohau Nkota and Hugo Broos, Bafana BafanaGetty

    Bafana to make the AFCON final

    After finishing third in the previous edition in the Ivory Coast, a lot was expected when Bafana Bafana kick-started their campaign in Morocco.

    But three games in, it feels like something is missing, despite Hugo Broos’ men making the knockout stages after beating Zimbabwe 3-2 in their last group game.

    They will need to up their game in the round of 16 if they intend to go deep in the competition and reach the final, as they look to win it for the second time.   

  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando Pirates, December 2025Backpage

    Relebohile Mofokeng to finally get his big move overseas

    Mofokeng is undoubtedly one of the most exciting and highly rated young talents in the country, with many believing he should already be playing abroad.

    Instead, the Pirates youngster has watched the likes of Mohau Nkota and, most recently, Mbokazi seal overseas moves before him. 

    He could, however, make a case for himself if he impresses at the ongoing AFCON and potentially the World Cup in the United States in 2026.

  • Rhulani Mokwena, MC AlgerMC Alger on Instagram

    Rhulani Mokwena to win the league in Algeria

    The South African tactician continues to make waves in North Africa, guiding MC Alger with a calm authority and a growing sense of purpose.

    Mokwena’s side looks like strong favourites for the league title as they sit top of the standings, eight points clear of their nearest challengers, USM Alger, who have played two games more.

    Mokwena has injected belief into the squad and heightened expectations among supporters as the club looks set to coast to the league title.   

  • Sipho Mbule, Bafana Bafana, December 2025Backpage

    Bafana to take revenge points from Mexico in 2026 FIFA World Cup opener

    There was a beautiful symmetry when Bafana Bafana were drawn into Group A, where they will meet tournament hosts Mexico in the competition's opener.

    Back in 2010, in the only edition hosted on African soil, Bafana and Mexico faced each other at the FNB Stadium to launch the tournament, with Siphiwe Tshabalala scoring a stunning opener before Mexico equalised through Rafael Marquez. 

    And some 16 years later, the shoe will be on the other foot, as Mexico will have the opportunity to play hosts in the tournament curtain-raiser while Bafana eye revenge.

  • FBL-RSA-BFA-FRIENDLYAFP

    Pitso Mosimane taking over Bafana reins after Hugo Broos’ retirement

    Broos has just over six months left in his contract as Bafana Bafana coach, but his replacement has not been found, and there are a few names on the list of potential candidates.

    Jingles’ name must be at the very top of that list, having coached Bafana from 2010 to 2012, but failure to qualify for AFCON saw him get sacked. 

    He has since achieved success across the continent, making him the best coach the country has ever produced, and the best name to take over from Broos should he be up for the challenge.

