Bafana Bafana, Pitso Mosimane, Relebohile Mofokeng and the rest of our 2026 New Year predictions

Banyana Banyana participated in the WAFCON, although they didn’t perform as well as the nation had hoped. Domestically, Mamelodi Sundowns continued their dominance in the Premier Soccer League, clinching a record-extending ninth title. They also had a solid run in the Champions League alongside compatriots Orlando Pirates, who reached the last four of the competition.

The rise of the exceptionally talented Mbekezeli Mbokazi also took centre stage this year, with the younger enhancing a growing reputation. His meteoric rise saw him go from being a Pirates development player to sealing a big move to Major League Soccer, where he will play for Chicago Fire in 2026.

If the year 2025 is anything to go by, 2026 is bringing even more excitement and achievements for Mzansi football and all involved. Hugo Broos is set to take charge of his last match after the World Cup, and all eyes will be on his potential replacement. The competition is also expected to put more South African players on the map, and most could use the opportunity to catch the eye of big scouts in Europe.

Here, GOAL gives its predictions for the year 2026, including Bafana Bafana’s exploits at the World Cup and what to expect from some of the country’s brightest talent.